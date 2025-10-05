BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

Conviction in 9th May cases: Omar Ayub challenges PHC order

Terence J Sigamony Published October 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Former Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PTI bigwig Omar Ayub Khan challenged the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order wherein he and other accused convicted in the 9th May related cases were directed to surrender before the competent court.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Ayub on Saturday filed a civil petition before the Supreme Court under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against an order of the Division Bench of the PHC.

Omar, along with other parliamentarians of the PTI, including Senator Shibli Faraz, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on 05 August 2025 on the basis of his conviction by an Anti-Terrorism Court, Faisalabad, in the 9th May incidents. He assailed the ECP order before the Peshawar High Court, which, through an order dated 06 August 2025, restrained the ECP from taking any adverse action against the petitioner.

Even though the petition was pending before the PHC, the Speaker National Assembly, without hearing the petitioner, de-notified him as Leader of the Opposition and member of the National Assembly on 07 August 2025.

Omar also assailed the NA Speaker’s order before PHC, which on 12-08-2025 restrained the respondents from undertaking any further process pursuant to that notification.

The single judges’ orders were challenged by the respondents before the Division Bench of the PHC, which, on 1st Oct, 2025, ordered Omar and other petitioners “to first surrender before the competent court (ATC). Upon doing so, they may move an appropriate application for the resurrection/revival of their petitions.” The PHC DB declared, “The petitions raise issues concerning the enforcement of the petitioners’ fundamental rights and therefore the same ought not to be dismissed on the grounds of maintainability. It, however, directed that the interim relief granted to the petitioners vide orders dated 01-08-25, 06 August 2025, and 12 August 2025 stands vacated.”

Omar Ayub, who has filed the petition through Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, contended that the impugned order is not sustainable in law as it has denied remedy to him against the violation of his fundamental rights.

He submitted that the PHC DB misapplied the law and misread material documents that had caused a miscarriage of justice to him. He stated that the issue of fugitive from justice has been unduly emphasized and applied to refuse the relief to the petitioner, while he was present before the Court and had filed an affidavit with the petition, and was appearing before the High Court. In such cases, the petitioner ought not to be considered as ‘fugitive from justice’.

Omar contended that the impugned order is too presumptive to be sustainable. The High Court has observed on presumption that “even if relief is granted, the petitioner may not be able to appear before the ECP” and “even if relief is granted, the petitioner cannot return to perform his constitutional duties.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Omar Ayub PHC May 9 riots cases

Comments

200 characters

Conviction in 9th May cases: Omar Ayub challenges PHC order

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories