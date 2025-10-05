Pakistan urges Colombia’s armed groups to relinquish violence

UNITED NATIONS: With efforts to consolidate peace in Colombia after decades of conflict facing challenges, Pakistan has called on all armed groups in the South American country to renounce violence and recommit to the process of dialogue in a bid to promote peace.

Speaking in the United Nations Security Council meeting focusing on the situation in Colombia, Pakistani delegate Muhammad Kamran Taj underscored the need for implementing the 2016 Peace Agreement, a Colombia-owned and led effort, signifies hope for a future free from violence and a pathway to collectively build a peaceful, progressive and prosperous country.

While challenges remain, the signatories to the Agreement remain committed and engaged,” said Kamran Taj, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN. “We commend the Colombian government, and parties to the 2016 Agreement, for the progress made thus far, particularly their continued commitment and perseverance,” he said.

“Sustainable efforts for reintegration, advancement in rural reforms, provision of avenues for earning livelihoods and reinforced protection measures remain central to breaking the cycles of violence,” Kamran Taj said, deploring the targeting of ex-combatants, social leaders and human rights defenders.

In this regard, the Pakistani delegate said that Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay’s assassination was a stark reminder of the challenges that Colombia faces as it moves closer to the electoral process. “Security challenges in certain regions are matter of concern and threaten to upend the gains and reverse the progress made thus far. Humanitarian consequences from the continued violence in certain regions are also alarming,” Kamran Taj said.

“We support Colombian government’s efforts to strengthen security measures and extend State control to regions lacking institutional State presence.”

Opening the debate, Miroslav Jenca, Special Representative and Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, said that the Security Council has played a vital role in the country’s peace process. Following his appointment, he said he met with Colombian Government officials, former members of FARC, the country’s largest irregular army, and civil society leaders across the country. While progress has been made in rural reform, reintegration and security guarantees, challenges persist; particularly insecurity and uneven implementation, the UN envoy said.

The issuance of the first restorative sentences by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace marks a historic step towards justice, involving victims and perpetrators in meaningful reparations, Jenka said. However, funding and swift Government action are urgently needed to implement these measures.