BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

Young health professionals urged to focus on research

Recorder Report Published October 5, 2025

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and leading medical academician Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal has called upon the young doctors to prioritize medical research in their professional career.

“Research not only prepares medical professionals to face future healthcare challenges but also helps them secure a distinguished place globally,” Prof Afzal said while reviewing the preparations for first-ever “Conference on Research & Education 2025” being hosted by the Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) on October 8 at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Over 500 undergraduate medical students from across Punjab will participate in the upcoming conference, which is a key milestone in promoting a research-oriented culture in Pakistan.

“Medical research is not just an academic activity, it is essential for saving lives, discovering new treatment methods and improving healthcare systems,” said Prof Farooq. He underscored that with the rapid progress in medical science and the global focus on innovation, the importance of research for Pakistani medical students has never been greater.

Prof. Farooq added that Pakistan’s talented youth, if provided with the right guidance and resources, can contribute high-quality research that meets international standards. Such efforts could earn them publication in leading medical journals and representation at global conferences, enhancing the global standing of Pakistani healthcare professionals. He asked medical institutions, faculty members and policymakers to create a supportive ecosystem for young researchers. “We must foster an environment that encourages scientific inquiry, critical thinking, and innovation.

This is essential for the future of healthcare in Pakistan,” he said, adding: “Pakistan’s unique climate and disease patterns require targeted solutions.” He urged young doctors to focus their efforts on diseases prevalent in the local population to develop sustainable, region-specific healthcare interventions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PGMI medical students medical research Young health professionals Prof Dr Farooq Afzal

Comments

200 characters

Young health professionals urged to focus on research

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories