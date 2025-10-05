Young health professionals urged to focus on research

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and leading medical academician Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal has called upon the young doctors to prioritize medical research in their professional career.

“Research not only prepares medical professionals to face future healthcare challenges but also helps them secure a distinguished place globally,” Prof Afzal said while reviewing the preparations for first-ever “Conference on Research & Education 2025” being hosted by the Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) on October 8 at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Over 500 undergraduate medical students from across Punjab will participate in the upcoming conference, which is a key milestone in promoting a research-oriented culture in Pakistan.

“Medical research is not just an academic activity, it is essential for saving lives, discovering new treatment methods and improving healthcare systems,” said Prof Farooq. He underscored that with the rapid progress in medical science and the global focus on innovation, the importance of research for Pakistani medical students has never been greater.

Prof. Farooq added that Pakistan’s talented youth, if provided with the right guidance and resources, can contribute high-quality research that meets international standards. Such efforts could earn them publication in leading medical journals and representation at global conferences, enhancing the global standing of Pakistani healthcare professionals. He asked medical institutions, faculty members and policymakers to create a supportive ecosystem for young researchers. “We must foster an environment that encourages scientific inquiry, critical thinking, and innovation.

This is essential for the future of healthcare in Pakistan,” he said, adding: “Pakistan’s unique climate and disease patterns require targeted solutions.” He urged young doctors to focus their efforts on diseases prevalent in the local population to develop sustainable, region-specific healthcare interventions.

