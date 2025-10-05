Tabeer programme: 65 given letters to begin work as lead workers in Qatar

LAHORE: PSDF-Tabeer program, launched under the Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Program has successfully facilitated overseas employment for more than 65 youth, who received job offer letters on Friday to begin work as Lead Workers in Qatar.

This achievement represents a dual victory: securing dignified employment for Punjab’s youth while strengthening Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Collectively, over 65 workers placed under this batch are expected to contribute nearly USD 250,000 annually in remittances, injecting foreign exchange into the economy, supporting households back home, and rein forcing Pakistan’s balance of payments.

Each Pakistani worker abroad contributes an estimated USD 3,000 - 5,000 annually in remittances, forming part of the over USD 32 billion that Pakistan received last year.

PSDF-Tabeer program is designed to connect Pakistani youth with overseas markets through demand-driven training. The placement of candidates as Lead Workers demonstrates the program’s focus on preparing Pakistan’s workforce not just for employment but for roles of responsibility and leadership abroad.

Delivered by PSDF in collaboration with Alif – Recruitment & Manpower Solutions, the program ensures that participants are equipped with the right skills, certification, and readiness to meet employer expectations.

“For us, this is not only about creating jobs but about transforming futures. Through PSDF | Tabeer, young Pakistanis are securing dignified, well-paying positions abroad, contributing to their families and to the economic strength of Pakistan,” said Ahmed Khan, CEO PSDF.

Adnan Afzal Chattha, Chairperson of the CM Task Force on Skills Development, added “This milestone aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision of exporting skilled workers to the Gulf region. It is only the beginning of what we aim to accomplish, as many more such opportunities are in the pipeline. The journey has just started, and there is much more to come.”

As one of the first large-scale initiatives focused on structured overseas placements, PSDF-Tabeer is more than just a training program - it is a model for skills-driven economic growth. By channelling Pakistan’s demographic dividend into the global labour market, it reaffirms PSDF’s mission to unlock prosperity for individuals, families, and the nation at large.

