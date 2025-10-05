BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

Tabeer programme: 65 given letters to begin work as lead workers in Qatar

Recorder Report Published October 5, 2025

LAHORE: PSDF-Tabeer program, launched under the Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Program has successfully facilitated overseas employment for more than 65 youth, who received job offer letters on Friday to begin work as Lead Workers in Qatar.

This achievement represents a dual victory: securing dignified employment for Punjab’s youth while strengthening Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Collectively, over 65 workers placed under this batch are expected to contribute nearly USD 250,000 annually in remittances, injecting foreign exchange into the economy, supporting households back home, and rein forcing Pakistan’s balance of payments.

Each Pakistani worker abroad contributes an estimated USD 3,000 - 5,000 annually in remittances, forming part of the over USD 32 billion that Pakistan received last year.

PSDF-Tabeer program is designed to connect Pakistani youth with overseas markets through demand-driven training. The placement of candidates as Lead Workers demonstrates the program’s focus on preparing Pakistan’s workforce not just for employment but for roles of responsibility and leadership abroad.

Delivered by PSDF in collaboration with Alif – Recruitment & Manpower Solutions, the program ensures that participants are equipped with the right skills, certification, and readiness to meet employer expectations.

“For us, this is not only about creating jobs but about transforming futures. Through PSDF | Tabeer, young Pakistanis are securing dignified, well-paying positions abroad, contributing to their families and to the economic strength of Pakistan,” said Ahmed Khan, CEO PSDF.

Adnan Afzal Chattha, Chairperson of the CM Task Force on Skills Development, added “This milestone aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision of exporting skilled workers to the Gulf region. It is only the beginning of what we aim to accomplish, as many more such opportunities are in the pipeline. The journey has just started, and there is much more to come.”

As one of the first large-scale initiatives focused on structured overseas placements, PSDF-Tabeer is more than just a training program - it is a model for skills-driven economic growth. By channelling Pakistan’s demographic dividend into the global labour market, it reaffirms PSDF’s mission to unlock prosperity for individuals, families, and the nation at large.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qatar jobs Overseas Employment PSDF PSDF Tabeer program CM Skilled Punjab Program lead workers

Comments

200 characters

Tabeer programme: 65 given letters to begin work as lead workers in Qatar

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories