Match officials for Pakistan vs South Africa series announced

Muhammad Saleem Published October 5, 2025

LAHORE: Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle will officiate as match referee for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 matches and white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa, scheduled from October 12 October to November 8.

The first Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16. Australia’s Rodney Tucker, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will serve as an on-field umpire alongside New Zealand’s Christopher Brown, who is part of the ICC Emerging Umpires Group.

Bangladesh’s Saikat Sharfuddoula, also from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will perform the duties of third umpire, while Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Afridi from the ICC International Panel of Umpires will act as fourth umpire.

For the second Test, to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24, Christopher Brown will be joined by Saikat Sharfuddoula as on-field umpires, while Rodney Tucker will officiate as third umpire. Rashid Riaz, from the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will serve as fourth umpire.

In the first T20I on 28th October at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Muhammad Asif Yaqoob (ICC Emerging Umpires Group) will be joined by Rashid Riaz as on-field umpires, with Faisal Khan Afridi as third umpire and Tariq Rasheed as fourth umpire.

The same team of officials will oversee the second T20I on 31st October at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore For the third T20I, to be played at the same venue on 1st November, Rashid Riaz and Faisal Khan Afridi will serve as on-field umpires, with Asif Yaqoob as third umpire and Tariq Rasheed as fourth umpire.

For the three ODIs at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Saikat Sharfuddoula and Asif Yaqoob will officiate as on-field umpires for the first ODI on 4th November, while England’s Alex Wharf, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be third umpire, with Rashid Riaz as fourth umpire.

