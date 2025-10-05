Call for protection of animals

LAHORE: On World Animal Day, Advocate Altamush Saeed, Founder of Environmental and Animal Rights Consultants Pakistan, called for renewed commitment to protecting all animals from stray dogs and cats to birds, livestock, and endangered wildlife.

He stated, “Every animal is a sentient being entitled to dignity and compassion. Our courts have recognized this in landmark rulings, but without enforcement, these rights remain on paper. Humane approaches such as Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (TNVR) for dogs, protection of wildlife habitats, and ending cruel practices in farming and entertainment are essential to building a just society.”

