Parliament Lodges: Naqvi asks CDA to complete work of new block

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the construction of the new block of Parliament Lodges within the next four months.

Naqvi, accompanied by State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry, visited the ongoing construction site and expressed his dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay, as the project had been pending for over 13 years.

He stated that funds for the project have now been approved, and work has resumed with priority to ensure timely completion. Upon completion, the new block will provide residential facilities for all parliamentarians.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister, explaining that the contract for the construction was initially awarded in 2012 with an expected completion date in 2013, later extended to 2014. However, work was halted by the contractor, and legal complications caused further delays.

