Rebuilding economy: PM speaks of criticality of private sector

  • Chairs a high-level meeting to review the national economy and foreign investment landscape
Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to positioning the country as a regional hub for foreign investment, pledging swift economic reforms, greater transparency, and alignment with international policy standards.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the national economy and foreign investment landscape, the PM said the government aimed to rebuild the economy on “solid foundations,” with the private sector expected to play a central role in shaping and implementing policy.

“We aim at ensuring immediate implementation of economic policies in line with international norms,” Sharif said. “Through transparency and reform, Pakistan can become an attractive destination for global investors.”

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

The meeting reviewed progress on ongoing and proposed development projects across energy, infrastructure, information technology, and industrial sectors.

The PM directed ministries and institutions to ensure full facilitation of international investors, signalling a proactive approach to addressing bureaucratic hurdles that have long discouraged foreign investment.

Highlighting recent macroeconomic indicators, Sharif claimed these reflected growing investor confidence in Pakistan. “Our structural and economic reforms are bearing fruit,” he said, adding the government would continue to explore new investment avenues to generate employment and improve public welfare.

“Trade promotion, alongside investment, remains a key pillar of our policy agenda,” he added.

The meeting was attended by senior civil and military leaders, including Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, among others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy private sector investors PM Shehbaz Sharif industrial sectors foreign investments

KU Oct 04, 2025 12:50pm
Wonder what gives to realize that we cannot produce when power/fuel cost is unfeasible. This means two things, some SOEs are going in private hands soon, it has already been decided who it goes to.
