Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed all ministers to immediately identify actionable projects and take prompt steps to implement them.

The development came during a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister on boosting investment, economic and trade activities in Pakistan on Monday.

During the meeting, the prime minister stated that targets have been assigned to ministries and directed that all available resources be utilised to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects.

Work should be undertaken on actionable plans to promote investment and trade across all key sectors, he said.

For this purpose, a roadmap and reform agenda should be drawn up with a future-oriented approach so that the country can move forward in an organised manner to achieve its goals, the PM said.

Agriculture, IT, minerals, tourism, and renewable energy are vital sectors that can attract foreign investment, he added.

“Along with investment, promoting trade is also part of our policy so that our exports can increase substantially,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

He stressed that the private sector will have a pivotal role in the economic roadmap, and its participation must be ensured.

“Our ongoing economic and financial reform policies have given the economy a new direction, and thanks to this innovation and transparency, the country is now on the path to progress,” the PM remarked.

The Zoom meeting, held from London, was attended by Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Jehanzeb, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema.