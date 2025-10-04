Weekly SPI inflation up 0.56pc

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the current week ended October 2, 2025 increased by 0.56 percent as upward trend in the prices of vegetables and petroleum products maintained the inflationary pressures.

Major increase has been observed in the prices of tomatoes 46.44 percent, petrol 1.72 percent, diesel 1.45 percent, garlic 1.41percent, onions 1.22 percent, chilies powder 0.72 percent, mutton 0.59 percent, beef 0.41percent, Vegetable ghee 1kg 0.22 percent, curd 0.19 percent lawn printed 0.17 percent and cigarettes 0.07 percent.

On the other hand, a major decrease is observed in the prices of chicken 7.96 percent, bananas 0.78 percent, pulse gram 0.67 percent, gur 0.59percent, potatoes 0.43 percent, LPG0.42 percent, eggs 0.41 percent, cooking oil 5 litre 0.30 percent and pulse moong 0.29 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, the prices of 19 items (37.25 percent) increased, 12 items (23.53 percent) decreased, and 20 items (39.22 percent)remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 4.07percent. Major increase is observed in the prices of tomatoes, which increased by 89.81 percent, ladies sandal by 55.62 percent, sugar by 33.73 percent, gas charges for Q1 by 29.85 percent, pulse moong by 15.27 percent, wheat flour by 13.37 percent, diesel by 12.57 percent, beef by 12.48 percent, gur by 12.15 percent, firewood by 11.22 percent, vegetable ghee 1 kg by 11.06 percent,and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg by 10.97 percent.

On the other hand, a decrease has been observed in the prices of onions, which lowered by 44.93 percent, chicken by 31.08 percent, garlic by 28.69 percent, electricity charges for Q1 by 26.26 percent, pulse gram by 24.24 percent, pulse mash by19.11 percent, tea Lipton by 17.93 percent, potatoes by 17.50 percent, pulse masoor by 4.10 percent and LPG by 1.33 percent.

For the expenditure bracket up to Rs17,732, the SPI increased by 0.82 percent to 325.43 from 322.77 points of the previous week. For the expenditure group of Rs17,732 to Rs22,888, the SPI increased by 0.76 percent to 323.35 from 320.91 points of the previous week.

The expenditure group of Rs22,889 to Rs 29,517 saw an increase of 0.61 percent, with the SPI at 346.12 points against 344.01 points a week ago.

For the Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 expenditure group, up by 0.57 percent to 333.31from 331.41 points of the previous week.

Meanwhile, the monthly expenditure group above Rs44,175 registered a 0.49 percent increase, with SPI standing at 330.57 compared to 328.96 points previously.

Overall, the combined SPI for all expenditure groups was recorded at 332.17 increase of 0.56 percent compared to 330.32 points of the previous week.

