BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

Field audits of key sectors: FBR revises selection panel on experts’ appointment

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the selection committee for appointment of 102 sector/audit experts in 42 sectors/industries for conducting field audits of these leading sectors.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, the Board has notified partial modification in Evaluation

Committees, provided in Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), notified to streamline the selection and onboarding process for hiring Sector Experts and Audit Mentors across Inland Revenue-field formations, under FBR’s Transformation plan.

The selection committee for Audit would now also cover officials and experts like Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Asim Zulfiqar and Ghazi Akhtar.

The FBR has compiled a list of 42 sectors including automotive sector; aviation; banks; beverages; cement; ceramics; chemical; coal; departmental stores; edible oil; education; electronics; feed fertilizer; flour mills; food importer; IT; manufacturer; batteries; copper manufacturer; mobile manufacturer; paper, chip board & packages manufacturer; plastic; poultry; power; real estate; restaurants and marquee; rice mills; services; sugar; tea; telecom; textile and tobacco sector.

In the first phase, field audit of these sectors would be conducted: Automobile Sector; textile; Iron & Steel; IPP’s & DISCO’s; Pharmaceutical; Finance & Insurance; banks; sugar; chemicals & fertilizers; real estate/builders & developers; petroleum, oil & lubricants; cement; telecommunication and tobacco.

While the responsibility for ensuring the quality of audit mentors and sector experts rests with the HR firms, a selection committee shall be constituted to assess and finalize the suitability of these experts shortlisted for deployment from the list provided by the respective HR firms as provided in FBR’s list. The selection process may be conducted either in person or virtually, depending on feasibility in accordance with the requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR industries audits FBR transformation plan audit experts

Comments

200 characters

Field audits of key sectors: FBR revises selection panel on experts’ appointment

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories