Field audits of key sectors: FBR revises selection panel on experts’ appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the selection committee for appointment of 102 sector/audit experts in 42 sectors/industries for conducting field audits of these leading sectors.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, the Board has notified partial modification in Evaluation

Committees, provided in Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), notified to streamline the selection and onboarding process for hiring Sector Experts and Audit Mentors across Inland Revenue-field formations, under FBR’s Transformation plan.

The selection committee for Audit would now also cover officials and experts like Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Asim Zulfiqar and Ghazi Akhtar.

The FBR has compiled a list of 42 sectors including automotive sector; aviation; banks; beverages; cement; ceramics; chemical; coal; departmental stores; edible oil; education; electronics; feed fertilizer; flour mills; food importer; IT; manufacturer; batteries; copper manufacturer; mobile manufacturer; paper, chip board & packages manufacturer; plastic; poultry; power; real estate; restaurants and marquee; rice mills; services; sugar; tea; telecom; textile and tobacco sector.

In the first phase, field audit of these sectors would be conducted: Automobile Sector; textile; Iron & Steel; IPP’s & DISCO’s; Pharmaceutical; Finance & Insurance; banks; sugar; chemicals & fertilizers; real estate/builders & developers; petroleum, oil & lubricants; cement; telecommunication and tobacco.

While the responsibility for ensuring the quality of audit mentors and sector experts rests with the HR firms, a selection committee shall be constituted to assess and finalize the suitability of these experts shortlisted for deployment from the list provided by the respective HR firms as provided in FBR’s list. The selection process may be conducted either in person or virtually, depending on feasibility in accordance with the requirements.

