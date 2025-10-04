BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Spot rate sheds Rs100 per maund

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2025

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,600 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,100 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 16,100 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,900 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16.800 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

Approximately, 2000 bales of Deharki, 1000 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,675 per maund, 1000 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 15,650 to Rs 15,675 per maund, 2400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 600 bales of Rasoolabad, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,650 per mqaund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 15,850 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 4200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund and 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

