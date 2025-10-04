SU, NCHD forge strategic partnership

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to bolster Pakistan’s human development indicators, the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Friday have formally entered into a strategic partnership.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati and Deputy Director of NCHD Waqas Bin Sami at a ceremony held at VC office.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive three-year framework for collaboration focused on educational, social and economic development, with a special emphasis on the national “Each One Teach One” (EOTO) initiative. The EOTO program is a cornerstone of the Prime Minister’s directives on education emergency-2024.

Under this agreement, the University of Sindh will take a leading role in its implementation, nominating a Focal Person, providing Master Trainers from its teaching staff and mobilizing its student body to participate. The university will also be responsible for safeguarding educational materials, maintaining records and verifying the progress of learners.

The NCHD will provide the technical backbone for the program, offering training for the university’s nominated staff, supplying the course content and conducting ongoing monitoring and verification of the program’s activities and progress.

Beyond the EOTO initiative, the partnership is set to unlock a wide array of collaborative opportunities. The agreement paves the way for joint research projects, shared seminars and conferences and the exchange of academic publications.

Furthermore, the NCHD will share opportunities for skill development, internships and employment for the university’s students, providing a direct link between academia and the professional world.

A key aspect of the MoU is the promotion of volunteerism and community work, engaging both students and staff from both institutions in activities designed to benefit the wider society.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati stated that the collaboration aligned perfectly with his university’s mission to serve society. “By joining forces with NCHD, we can directly contribute to national education goals and provide our students with invaluable practical experience in community development,” he said.

Deputy Director of NCHD, Jamshoro Waqas Bin Sami commented that the institutional strength and human resource of the University of Sindh were vital for amplifying the impact of their programs, especially EOTO. “This MoU is a testament to our shared commitment to empowering communities and improving human development outcomes across the region,” he said.

