Secretary universities visits SAU

HYDERABAD: Secretary Universities and Boards, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, paid an official visit to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, where he held a detailed meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal to review ongoing academic, administrative, and financial initiatives.

The meeting was attended by General Manager of National Bank of Pakistan, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto; Co-Chairman of MH Panhwar Farms and progressive farmer, Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar; Registrar, Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Ahsan Channa, Nusrat Chandio, Gulsher Lochi and senior university officials.

During the discussions, a comprehensive review was held on various development projects, budgetary and financial matters, academic programs, administrative reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025