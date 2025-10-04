BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Heavy fines and demerit points: Sharjeel says new system introduced to curb traffic violations

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced a new system of heavy fines and demerit points for traffic violations across the province by amending the Twelfth Schedule under Section 121-A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement that strict action will be taken against violations, including over-speeding, signal breaking, wrong-way driving, overloading, and driving without a license.

The revised list increases fines according to vehicle type, including motorcycles, cars/jeeps, public service vehicles, and heavy transport.

He said over speeding will carry a fine of Rs5,000 for motorcycles, Rs15,000 for cars, and Rs20,000 for heavy transport, along with eight demerit points.

Sharjeel said driving without a license will result in a fine of up to Rs50,000 and six demerit points. Reckless driving will carry a fine of Rs25,000 and eight points.

Similarly, strict penalties will apply for one-wheeling, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, using tinted windows, driving in the wrong lane, and carrying passengers on the roof. The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said these measures have been taken to save lives and improve road safety.

According to him, the government’s aim is not simply to collect fines but to protect citizens. He said violations such as signal breaking, over speeding, and one-wheeling are not minor offenses but life-threatening actions that endanger both drivers and others. Strict action will now be taken against such violators, and the licenses of repeat offenders may be suspended or revoked.

