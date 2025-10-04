Azma strongly reacts to Muzzammil’s ‘anti-Punjab’ statement

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, issued a strong rebuttal to Muzzammil Aslam’s recent anti-Punjab statement, saying that those who fail to look after their own provinces are the first to criticize Punjab.

She said that terrorism, corruption, lawlessness, and bad governance knock on KP’s doors every day, yet no one talks about it. “Two ministers of the KP cabinet have resigned after narrating stories of the Chief Minister’s corruption and still they dare to point fingers at Punjab,” she added.

Azma Bokhari questioned whether the KP government has provided relief to the thousands affected by floods in Buner, Swabi, and Swat. “Your Chief Minister writes letters to the federal government every month begging for funds, while your spokespersons are busy throwing baseless accusations at Punjab. You can’t hide the truth with empty bragging like Sheikh Chilli,” Azma remarked.

She made it clear that Maryam Nawaz will neither seek loans nor aid in the name of flood victims. “Those who are used to living off donations and relief funds assume everyone else does the same. But Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of a self-reliant leader — she will never stretch out her hand before anyone,” Bokhari said.

