BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

Azma strongly reacts to Muzzammil’s ‘anti-Punjab’ statement

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, issued a strong rebuttal to Muzzammil Aslam’s recent anti-Punjab statement, saying that those who fail to look after their own provinces are the first to criticize Punjab.

She said that terrorism, corruption, lawlessness, and bad governance knock on KP’s doors every day, yet no one talks about it. “Two ministers of the KP cabinet have resigned after narrating stories of the Chief Minister’s corruption and still they dare to point fingers at Punjab,” she added.

Azma Bokhari questioned whether the KP government has provided relief to the thousands affected by floods in Buner, Swabi, and Swat. “Your Chief Minister writes letters to the federal government every month begging for funds, while your spokespersons are busy throwing baseless accusations at Punjab. You can’t hide the truth with empty bragging like Sheikh Chilli,” Azma remarked.

She made it clear that Maryam Nawaz will neither seek loans nor aid in the name of flood victims. “Those who are used to living off donations and relief funds assume everyone else does the same. But Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of a self-reliant leader — she will never stretch out her hand before anyone,” Bokhari said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz corruption Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Azma strongly reacts to Muzzammil’s ‘anti-Punjab’ statement

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories