13 terrorists killed, four captured in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Security forces killed 13 terrorists and arrested four others in multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Balochistan over the past two days, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), four terrorists were apprehended in Khuzdar district on October 1 while attempting to escape disguised in women’s attire.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The ISPR said the detained terrorists were involved in several attacks in the area.

O September 30 and October 1, two separate IBOs were conducted in Quetta and Kech districts. In Quetta, security forces engaged a terrorist hideout and, after an exchange of fire, killed 10 terrorists. In Kech, three more terrorists were killed in a targeted operation against another hideout.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were seized during the operations, while sanitisation of the cleared areas is underway.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain committed to eradicating terrorism in all its forms and reaffirm the nation’s resolve to bring perpetrators and their facilitators to justice,” the ISPR added.