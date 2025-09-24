BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
13 terrorists killed in security operation in DI Khan: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2025 08:59pm

Pakistani security forces killed 13 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district on Wednesday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The operation was carried out in the Daraban area following reports of terrorists’ presence, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Troops engaged the terrorists and seized weapons and ammunition, it said. The terrorists were accused of involvement in attacks in the region, including a suicide bombing in Daraban in December 2023, as well as abductions and targeted killings of officials and civilians.

A clearance operation is underway in the area, ISPR added. The military said security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorism from the country.

The operation comes days after security forces killed four Indian-sponsored terrorists in the Khuzdar operation.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan on September 17, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” it said.

