BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s finance ministry projects September inflation at 3.5–4.5% despite floods

BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2025 04:16pm

Pakistan’s finance ministry on Tuesday projected consumer inflation for September to remain in a 3.5-4.5% range, citing flood-related disruptions caused by recent floods.

“Despite the disruption caused by recent floods, economic activity has remained broadly stable,” the Ministry of Finance said in its monthly outlook.

“The rebound in large-scale manufacturing, supported by encouraging trends in cement dispatches, automobile production, and allied industries, indicates strengthening industrial momentum in the months ahead,” it noted.

Pakistan experienced severe flooding as part of an extended monsoon season that began in late June 2025 and intensified through September. The disaster has primarily affected densely populated regions, especially in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance, in its monthly outlook, said that the external sector is expected to remain stable, with the current account deficit projected to stay manageable despite higher import demand.

“Remittances continue to provide strong support, exports are showing early signs of recovery, and declining global commodity prices may help ease the import bill,” it said.

Nevertheless, flood-related disruptions may exert pressure on food supply chains, leading to an uptick in prices. “As a result, inflation is expected to rise temporarily but remain contained within the 3.5–4.5% range in September 2025,” it noted.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 3% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2025, a reading lower than that of July 2025, when it had stood at 4.1%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%, citing the adverse impact of recent floods on the near-term macroeconomic outlook.

inflation SBP CPI inflation Floods in Pakistan monsoon floods monthly outlook Pakistan floods floods 2025

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s finance ministry projects September inflation at 3.5–4.5% despite floods

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Pakistan Army conducts successful launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Finnish tech giant Metso keen to invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq

Expanding operations: Air Link to establish production facility in Lahore

Moderate to heavy downpour lash Karachi amid forecast of more rains

Read more stories