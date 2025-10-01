BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BOP 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.08%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 256.79 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-3.25%)
FCCL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
FFL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
GCIL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
HUBC 234.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-1.99%)
KEL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.63%)
KOSM 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
MLCF 108.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.2%)
NBP 201.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.38%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.86%)
PIBTL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
POWER 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
PPL 204.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.54%)
PREMA 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.81%)
PTC 30.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.64%)
SNGP 136.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.86%)
SSGC 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.86%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.12%)
TRG 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
BR30 56,200 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 165,640 Increased By 146.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 51,037 Increased By 49.8 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza aid flotilla presses journey, accuses Israel of ‘intimidation’

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2025 06:10pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

TUNIS: A flotilla bound for Gaza with aid for the war-battered Palestinian territory said on Wednesday that it would continue its course despite what it called “intimidation tactics” by the Israeli military.

The flotilla of some 45 vessels carrying activists and politicians, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, departed Spain last month with the aim of breaking the blockade on Gaza, where the UN has said there is a famine.

“In the early hours of this morning, Israeli occupation naval forces launched an intimidatory operation against the Global Sumud Flotilla,” the organisers said in a statement as the vessels approached waters off Egypt, where previous attempts have been intercepted.

Spain and Italy, both of which have sent naval vessels to escort the flotilla, have urged the ships to stop travelling towards Israel’s declared exclusion zone off Gaza.

Italy and Spain deploy navy ships to assist Gaza aid flotilla

After departing Spain, the flotilla stopped in Tunisia for 10 days, where organisers said it was targeted in two drone attacks, before resuming its journey on 15 September.

One of the flotilla’s main vessels, the Alma “was aggressively circled by an Israeli warship for several minutes” the group, whose name means “steadfastness” in Arabic, said in the statement.

“Shortly after, the same naval vessel targeted Sirius, repeating similar harassing manoeuvres for an extended period of time – before finally departing,” the statement added.

Marie Mesmeur, a French lawmaker from the radical left-wing LFI party who is on board the Sirius, told AFP that she saw at least two unidentified ships, one of which was “very, very close”.

There was also “a military patrol boat with a huge light pointed at us”, she said, explaining that during the incident all radar and internet communications on the boat were cut.

‘Stop now’

In another statement on X, the flotilla said it remained “vigilant as we enter the area where the previous flotillas were intercepted and/or attacked”.

Israel has already blocked two attempts by activists to deliver aid by ship to Gaza, in June and July.

In June, 12 activists on board the sailboat Madleen, including Thunberg, were intercepted by Israeli forces 185 kilometres (115 miles) west of Gaza.

At 0530 GMT, the Global Sumud Flotilla reported that it was in the Mediterranean north of the Egyptian coast and approaching the 120 nautical mile mark (approximately 220 kilometres) from Palestinian territory.

“We sail on undeterred by Israeli threats and tactics of intimidation,” the flotilla, which also carries French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, added in its statement on X.

Italy and Spain dispatched naval vessels to escort the flotilla, following condemnation by the UN and EU of “attacks” off the Greek island of Crete last week when organisers said drones had dropped explosive devices on the activists’ ships.

Spain’s Minister for Digital Transformation Oscar Lopez, on Wednesday, urged the flotilla not to cross into Israel’s declared exclusion zone, extending 150 nautical miles off Gaza.

“Our message to the flotilla has been clear: do not enter that zone,” he told Spanish public television, adding that Spain’s naval escort would not cross into the exclusion area.

Italy, too, urged the activists to “stop now” on Wednesday, after its frigate also halted at the 150-nautical-mile limit, broadcasting radio messages to the activists’ vessels asking them to abandon their mission.

The activists said Spain and Italy’s decision was an attempt to “sabotage” their endeavours.

Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza aid flotilla

Comments

200 characters

Gaza aid flotilla presses journey, accuses Israel of ‘intimidation’

13 terrorists killed, four captured in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Pakistan’s auto sector: safety, quality rules for imported and locally produced vehicles notified

KSE-100 settles flat after volatile session

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media claim of apology to BCCI over Asia Cup trophy

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs3,500 per tola

Saim Ayub becomes top T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Read more stories