BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BOP 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.08%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 256.79 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-3.25%)
FCCL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
FFL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
GCIL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
HUBC 234.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-1.99%)
KEL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.63%)
KOSM 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
MLCF 108.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.2%)
NBP 201.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.38%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.86%)
PIBTL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
POWER 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
PPL 204.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.54%)
PREMA 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.81%)
PTC 30.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.64%)
SNGP 136.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.86%)
SSGC 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.86%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.12%)
TRG 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
BR30 56,200 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 165,640 Increased By 146.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 51,037 Increased By 49.8 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Assam state scraps clean energy policy, threatening renewable investment

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:53pm
Miniatures of windmill, solar panel and electric pole are seen in front of words Clean energy in this illustration taken January 17, 2023. File Photo: Reuters
Miniatures of windmill, solar panel and electric pole are seen in front of words Clean energy in this illustration taken January 17, 2023. File Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s northeastern state of Assam has withdrawn its flagship clean energy policy announced in February, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and sources with direct knowledge of the matter, clouding millions of dollars of planned investments.

Earlier this year, Assam, the largest state in India’s northeast, sought to attract investments to a region that has lagged in renewable energy adoption by offering financial incentives and waivers.

The February policy offered subsidies on power transmission and eased bank guarantee requirements to support clean energy projects in the state.

An internal memo dated July 18, reviewed by Reuters, said the integrated clean energy policy was withdrawn following a cabinet decision, without specifying the reason for its reversal.

Indian clean energy firm SAEL to invest $954mn in solar manufacturing plant

Assam’s power department did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment on the policy withdrawal.

The Assam government has not issued an official withdrawal of the clean energy policy, industry sources said.

Energy companies including NTPC Green, Larsen & Toubro, Singapore-listed Sembcorp, and Abu Dhabi-based Ocior have bid for green hydrogen projects in Assam, the sources and bid documents reviewed by Reuters said.

Inconsistent policies from state governments pose challenges to planned investments, said a senior NTPC official, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

In June, Reuters reported that Assam had put its flagship green hydrogen policy on hold, surprising investors.

Assam lean energy renewable investment

Comments

200 characters

India’s Assam state scraps clean energy policy, threatening renewable investment

13 terrorists killed, four captured in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Pakistan’s auto sector: safety, quality rules for imported and locally produced vehicles notified

KSE-100 settles flat after volatile session

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media claim of apology to BCCI over Asia Cup trophy

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs3,500 per tola

Saim Ayub becomes top T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Read more stories