Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media claim of apology to BCCI over Asia Cup trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday dismissed Indian media reports claiming that he had apologized to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the Asia Cup trophy handover controversy.

In a post on X, Naqvi termed the report published by India Today as “fabricated nonsense” and accused Indian media of running “cheap propaganda.”

“Indian media thrives on lies, not facts,” he said. “I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI, nor will I ever do so.”

The report alleged Naqvi had privately expressed regret to BCCI officials after India declined to participate in the trophy presentation ceremony.

Rejecting the claim, Naqvi reiterated that he was ready to hand over the trophy.

“As ACC President, I was ready to present it that very day, and I am still ready now. If they want it, they can collect it from the ACC office,” he added.

He further criticised India for “politicising the sport” and said such actions undermined the spirit of cricket.

The trophy dispute has added to the already-strained cricketing ties between Pakistan and India, who currently only meet in ACC and ICC tournaments due to political tensions.