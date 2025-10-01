BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Saim Ayub becomes top T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

BR Web Desk Published 01 Oct, 2025 03:20pm

Pakistan’s Saim Ayub has claimed the No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I all-rounder rankings, according to the latest update issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Ayub, who has been in impressive form with the ball in recent outings, with eight wickets in seven outings, moved up four places to displace India’s Hardik Pandya at the top. Pandya, who had maintained the position for an extended period, now sits second.

The rankings update also brought positive movement for other Pakistani players. Mohammad Nawaz rose four spots to 13th among all-rounders, while Faheem Ashraf advanced to 35th.

On the batting front, India’s Abhishek Sharma set a new T20I record by reaching 931 rating points, the highest ever in the format, to secure the top position.

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan continued his upward trajectory, jumping 11 places to 13th. However, Babar Azam dropped to 37th and Mohammad Rizwan to 41st. Fakhar Zaman moved up six spots to 60th.

In the bowling rankings, India’s Varun Chakaravarthy held on to the No.1 position. Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed slipped three places to seventh, while Shaheen Shah Afridi climbed 12 spots to 13th, marking a strong comeback.

The latest changes come amid ongoing bilateral series and form part of the buildup to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for next year.

