BML 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
CPHL 99.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.39%)
DCL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Decreased By ▼ -8.51 (-3.21%)
FCCL 61.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
GCIL 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
HUBC 236.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.05%)
KEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.47%)
KOSM 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
MLCF 107.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.61%)
NBP 201.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.22%)
PAEL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.91%)
PREMA 47.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PRL 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.38%)
PTC 30.60 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.75%)
SNGP 136.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.22%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TPLP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
TREET 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.18%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.95%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,318 Increased By 26.3 (0.15%)
BR30 56,246 Decreased By -131 (-0.23%)
KSE100 165,570 Increased By 76.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 50,996 Increased By 8.7 (0.02%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘No immediate danger’ at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2025 01:22pm

VIENNA: There is “no immediate danger” at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, offline since last week, as long as emergency diesel generators keep working, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

“It is clearly not a sustainable situation in terms of nuclear safety. Neither side would benefit from a nuclear accident,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement late Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday warned of the potential threat, saying the situation is “critical”.

IAEA RUssia Ukraine war Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Comments

200 characters

‘No immediate danger’ at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

CTD kills 10 terrorists in operation near Quetta

Oil pauses as markets assess OPEC+ plans, demand concerns

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

OGDCL announces major hydrocarbon discovery in Sindh

Pakistani meat exporter commences operations at Karachi EPZ plant

Read more stories