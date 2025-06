BERLIN: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has information that key buildings at Iran’s Khondab heavy water research site were damaged in Israeli strikes, including the distillation unit, it said in an X post on Friday.

The information was an update on an assessment from Thursday, in which the IAEA said the reactor has been hit but there were no radiological effects.