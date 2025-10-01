BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

CTD kills 18 terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan

BR Web Desk Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 05:26pm

Security forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed at least 18 terrorists in separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan, officials said on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

According to security sources, heavy exchange of fire took place during an operation in the mountainous areas of Zhob and Sherani districts, where eight members of the outlawed group “Fitna-al-Khawarij” were killed. A large cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from their possession.

In a separate operation in Quetta’s suburban Aghbarg area, CTD personnel came under fire upon arrival at a suspected hideout. Police said 10 terrorists were killed in the retaliatory action, and arms and ammunition were also seized.

Police added that the slain terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and other subversive activities. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation.

The operations come a day after at least 10 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a bomb blast near the FC headquarters in Quetta.

The explosion was heard far and wide in the city’s Model Town area, a sensitive place. The blast shattered the windows of nearby houses and buildings.

According to security sources, the suicide attack was carried out by Fitnatul Hindustan. The attacker was dressed in an FC uniform and was accompanied by five other terrorists, they said.

