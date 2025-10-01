BML 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CTD kills 10 terrorists in operation near Quetta

Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 02:22pm

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday killed at least 10 terrorists in a major operation on the outskirts of Quetta, in the Aghbarg area, Aaj News reported.

During the operations, the CTD team came under heavy fire but responded effectively, neutralising the threat, according to police.

The slain terrorists were involved in various sabotage activities and attacks on security forces.

A large cache of modern weapons and explosives was recovered from the site, including firearms and bomb-making materials.

Sources said that the terrorists were planning a major terrorist attack, which was thwarted due to the timely and swift CTD response.

Authorities said that search operations are still ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining threats and ensure complete security.

The operation comes a day after at least 10 people were killed and dozens other injured a bomb blast near the FC headquarters in Quetta.

The explosion was heard far and wide in the city’s Model Town area, a sensitive place. The blast shattered windows of nearby houses and buildings.

According to security sources, the suicide attack was carried out by Fitnatul Hindustan. The attacker was dressed in an FC uniform and was accompanied by five other terrorists, they said.

