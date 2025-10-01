BML 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
DCL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.46 (-3.19%)
FCCL 61.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FFL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
GCIL 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
HUBC 236.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-0.97%)
KEL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.76%)
KOSM 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
MLCF 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.74%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PAEL 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
POWER 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
PPL 205.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.79%)
PREMA 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
PRL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.17%)
PTC 30.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.04%)
SNGP 136.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.22%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TPLP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
TREET 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.18%)
TRG 77.75 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.77%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,325 Increased By 33.5 (0.19%)
BR30 56,260 Decreased By -116.8 (-0.21%)
KSE100 165,712 Increased By 218.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 51,040 Increased By 53 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025
New Zealand defender Riley to retire at end of US season

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 01:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former New Zealand captain Ali Riley will retire from football at the end of the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League season following a prolonged battle with a chronic nerve injury.

The 37-year-old Angel City defender has barely played at any level since being withdrawn from selection on the eve of New Zealand’s opening match against Canada at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Los Angeles-born Riley said on social media she would be proud to bow out in her hometown.

“While I certainly experienced my share of heartbreak in my career, it will never compare to the immense love, joy, and gratitude I feel when I look back on over three decades of playing this game,” she wrote in a post.

With 163 New Zealand appearances dating back to her 2007 debut, Riley is the nation’s second-most capped international behind only former Football Ferns teammate Ria Percival (166), who retired last year.

A veteran of five Women’s World Cups, Riley led New Zealand to their first win at the global tournament in 2023 when the Ferns beat Norway 1-0 at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Ali Riley

