Pakistani meat exporter commences operations at Karachi EPZ plant

BR Web Desk Published 01 Oct, 2025 09:47am

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has announced the commencement of operations at its Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZA) facility from October 1, 2025.

The listed meat exporter disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“TOMCL is pleased to announce that operations at its KEPZA facility will commence today, i.e., 1st October 2025, at its fully owned subsidiary company’s plant, Mohammad Saeed Mohammad Hussain Limited (MSMHL),” read the notice.

TOMCL shared that the facility “is specifically geared for the processing of ovine and bovine offals with a strong emphasis on hygienic value addition and re-export to high-potential global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, China, Central and East Asian countries”.

Sharing key features of its latest production facility, TOMCL shared that the facility would be responsible for processing and exporting edible offals, including frozen offals, and dehydrated pet chews

“This strategic integration reinforces TOMCL’s long-term vision of becoming a fully integrated halal meat and by-product company; broadening its export base beyond traditional cuts and markets; promoting Pakistan as a reliable source of premium halal-certified protein products,” said TOMCL.

The company shared that its management remains committed to scaling the company’s capabilities across the value chain and continuing to pioneer new frontiers for Pakistan’s meat export industry.

Last month, TOMCL announced that it had entered into a new export contract worth $8.1 million with Gold Crest Trading FZE, for the export of frozen boneless beef for industrial and household processing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 2010, TOMCL processes and sells halal meat and allied products. It is also one of the leading exporters of red meat and meat by-products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market.

