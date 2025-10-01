BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
Power generation plans shared with German development agency

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 08:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has shared the government’s future power generation plans to overcome current challenges, lay the foundation of a sustainable, transparent, and modern energy system.

He was talking to a delegation from the German development agency (GIZ) led by Arno Kirchhof, Deputy Head of Mission.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the ongoing cooperation in the energy sector, the “Decarbonization and Digitization of Power Distribution Network” program, and future strategic plans.

Pakistan, Germany sign accord on power grid digitalisation

The German delegation informed that this €7 million grant program, which began in 2024, is aimed at providing technical assistance to the Ministry of Energy and will continue until the end of 2026.

The purpose of the program is to digitize the power distribution system, launch pilot projects, and enhance the capacity of officials in the energy sector. The program has four core components: regulatory support, integration of renewable energy, implementation of pilot projects, and knowledge and experience sharing.

The German delegation further mentioned that an additional grant of €2.5 million has been approved for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), under which a pilot project and business model will be developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy. Work is also ongoing on pilot projects to digitize two feeders in PESCO and LESCO.

On this occasion, Leghari stated that modernising Pakistan’s energy sector is a crucial need of the time. He said: “Our aim is not just to overcome current challenges, but to lay the foundation of a sustainable, transparent, and modern energy system,” he added. He added that a comprehensive plan for research and development is also being prepared so that future energy policies are aligned with modern requirements and technologies.

He further stated that through digitization, green energy transition, and research and development, Pakistan can achieve its sustainable development goals in the energy sector.

Appreciating the cooperation of GIZ and the German government, the Federal Minister said that Pakistan wants to further strengthen its relations with global partners. Such projects provide a strong foundation for research, capacity building, and policy reforms.

The German delegation appreciated Pakistan’s reform efforts and assured that GIZ will continue its cooperation in the future to help make the energy sector more modern and environmentally friendly.

