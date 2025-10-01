BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-01

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Monitoring Desk Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that United States President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan is not the one that contains all of Pakistan’s suggestions.

Dar explained that Islamabad held detailed discussions with Trump’s team, asking them what Washington had in mind. He, during a conversation on private news channel programme said Trump’s team shared certain points, and Pakistan responded that within 24 hours it would submit its amendments to those points.

However, Dar stressed that the draft subsequently prepared by Washington did not include all of Pakistan’s proposed changes. “This draft does not incorporate all our amendments,” he reiterated. He noted that Pakistan, along with several partner countries, issued a joint statement appreciating Trump’s efforts.

Here’s President Trump’s 20-point plan to end Gaza conflict

At the same time, they repeated their own agenda, with Dar underlining that Islamabad would continue to pursue this agenda alongside Trump and his team.

Dar added that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia, along with another country, decided to quietly make serious efforts regarding Gaza. Leaders and foreign ministers of these eight nations scheduled a meeting with Trump and his team.

Before this meeting, the eight countries’ foreign ministers devised a joint strategy. According to Dar, Trump told them that within 48 hours his team and representatives of the eight nations should sit together to prepare a workable plan.

Dar’s statement came a day after Trump — standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — asserted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir, have fully backed his Gaza peace plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Middle East Ishaq Dar US President Donald Trump Israel Hamas war ceasefire in Gaza Pakistan and US Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza peace deal Trump Gaza plan DPM and Foreign Minister

Comments

200 characters

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

KE’s Rs50bn write-off claims: Nepra unlikely to reverse its decision

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

Finance Div warns of fresh inflationary pressures

Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

Read more stories