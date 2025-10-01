Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

KARACHI: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that United States President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan is not the one that contains all of Pakistan’s suggestions.

Dar explained that Islamabad held detailed discussions with Trump’s team, asking them what Washington had in mind. He, during a conversation on private news channel programme said Trump’s team shared certain points, and Pakistan responded that within 24 hours it would submit its amendments to those points.

However, Dar stressed that the draft subsequently prepared by Washington did not include all of Pakistan’s proposed changes. “This draft does not incorporate all our amendments,” he reiterated. He noted that Pakistan, along with several partner countries, issued a joint statement appreciating Trump’s efforts.

Here’s President Trump’s 20-point plan to end Gaza conflict

At the same time, they repeated their own agenda, with Dar underlining that Islamabad would continue to pursue this agenda alongside Trump and his team.

Dar added that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia, along with another country, decided to quietly make serious efforts regarding Gaza. Leaders and foreign ministers of these eight nations scheduled a meeting with Trump and his team.

Before this meeting, the eight countries’ foreign ministers devised a joint strategy. According to Dar, Trump told them that within 48 hours his team and representatives of the eight nations should sit together to prepare a workable plan.

Dar’s statement came a day after Trump — standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — asserted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir, have fully backed his Gaza peace plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025