EU stages antitrust raids in vaccines co

PARIS: French pharmaceutical group Sanofi announced on Tuesday that it is being investigated by the EU as part of a probe into its practices in the hugely-competitive flu vaccine sector.

The EU Commission said earlier on Tuesday it was carrying out surprise inspections of a company active in the vaccines sector. It did not name the firm nor say in which country the raids were taking place, though it specified investigators were joined by competition authorities of the member state affected.

The European Commission said it has “concerns that the inspected company may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit abuses of a dominant market position”. In a statement, Sanofi said it “confirms that representatives of the European Commission visited Sanofi’s headquarters in France and Germany on September 29, 2025, as part of an investigation into its conduct in the seasonal flu vaccine sector”