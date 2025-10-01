Army successfully tests Fatah-4 cruise missile

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully carried out the training launch of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile, marking a significant boost to the country’s conventional deterrence capability.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile has a strike range of 750 kilometres and is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids. Its terrain-hugging capability enables it to evade hostile missile defence systems while engaging targets with high precision.

The ISPR said that the Fatah-4, deployed under the Army Rocket Force Command, will greatly enhance the reach, lethality, and survivability of Pakistan’s missile arsenal. “Today’s launch was witnessed by the Chief of General Staff, senior officers from the armed forces, and dedicated scientists and engineers,” the statement noted.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the Services Chiefs congratulated the troops, scientists, and engineers for the successful test.

In a separate statement, the President’s Secretariat termed the successful launch a “milestone in Pakistan’s defence system,” describing the indigenously developed missile as proof of the country’s growing scientific and technological self-reliance.

