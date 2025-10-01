Fatah-4 cruise missile: Speaker congratulates nation, armed forces and scientists

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, the Armed Forces, scientists, and engineers on the successful test of the "Fatah-4" ground-launched cruise missile.

In his congratulatory message, Speaker NA stated that the successful test of the Fatah-4 missile marks a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities. He noted that this achievement is a testament to the country’s growing military strength and scientific advancement.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the success of the Fatah-4 missile test once again proves the competence and self-reliance of Pakistan’s scientists and engineers in the field of advanced defence technology.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further remarked that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain the cornerstone of the nation’s impregnable defence. "The entire nation takes great pride in the capabilities and unwavering commitment of Pakistan's Armed Forces to safeguard the motherland," he added.

Highlighting the importance of technological advancement, Speaker noted that continued progress in modern defence technologies will further enhance national security and contribute to peace and stability in the region. He conveyed his best wishes to the Armed Forces, scientists, and engineers, acknowledging their relentless dedication and invaluable sacrifices as a guarantee of Pakistan’s bright and secure future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025