PCB suspends NoCs to cricketers for participation in Leagues

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all no-objection certificates (NOC) for Pakistani cricketers who want to participate in T20 leagues outside Pakistan, it has learnt.

The Chief Operating Officer of the PCB Sumair Ahmad Syed has also issued a notice to the players and their agents about this decision.

As per notification, “With the approval of chairman PCB, all NOCs for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out of country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders.”

Sources claimed that the PCB intends to persuade the players to focus on national and domestic performances.

As many as 16 Pakistani players are expected to participate in different international Leagues. It may be added that Pakistan’s own domestic first-class tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, will begin on October 26, with 18 regional teams, divided into three groups, vying for a win.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB T20 leagues NOCs

