IG Punjab pins promotion ranks of Inspector on officers

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: As per the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a promotion rank pinning ceremony for officers promoted to the rank of Inspector was held at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar pinned the Inspector ranks on the promoted officers. Promotion ranks were awarded to 29 police officers from Faisalabad Region, 19 from Sahiwal Region, and 6 from Sheikhupura Region. A large number of family members including parents and children of the promoted officers attended the ceremony.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and the Government of Punjab for their full support to Punjab Police. Chief Minister has provided extensive assistance for the provision of human resources, logistics, infrastructure, and transport to the police.

He directed that SHOs must immediately register FIRs in cases related to property crimes and take effective preventive measures to curb incidents of murder arising from longstanding enmities.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the promotion is a way of honouring the officers, and they should, in turn, extend the same respect to citizens and complainants through their best behaviour. He emphasized ensuring selfless service to the people of Pakistan in return for promotions, welfare, and motivation.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary, DIGs Establishment I & II, AIGs, SPs, and SDPOs also participated in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police is actively engaged in providing best public service delivery and ensuring effective implementation of traffic laws. As part of this ongoing effort, 34,342 driving licenses were issued to citizens during the last 24 hours. Punjab Police spokesperson said that 37,789 challans were issued for violations of traffic rules, and fines amounting to Rs. 26 million were imposed. Challans were issued to 703 smoke-emitting vehicles, while 19 were impounded in police stations.

The IG Punjab directed officers to continue actions against violators of traffic laws. He emphasized accelerating the crackdown against overloading, over-speeding, underage drivers, and one-way violations. He said that citizens are also being trained in Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools. He said that effective measures should be taken for the recovery of pending traffic fines.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

