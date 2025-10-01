FBR IMC will be headed by Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Integrity Management Cell (IMC) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be headed by Mohammad Iqbal, Member (Admin/HR), FBR to facilitate general public/ taxpayers for filing of complaints against corrupt practices of officers/officials of the tax body

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Tuesday, Mohammad Iqbal, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Member (Admin/HR), Federal Board of Revenue (Headquarters), Islamabad is assigned the task of Incharge of the Integrity Management Cell, FBR in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect.

The FBR has established Integrity Management Cell (IMC) to facilitate general public/ taxpayers for filing of complaints against corrupt practices of officers/officials of the FBR.

Following modes may be adopted to lodge complaints:

By directly calling helpline at 111-772-772 for information;

By visiting field offices of Inland Revenue & Pakistan Customs;

By sending an email at [email protected];

By filing complaint on FBR online portal;

By submitting either a hard copy of the complaint through post or meeting in person with Secretary (IMC), FBR (Headquarters), Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

