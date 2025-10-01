PIA CEO calls on Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO, Aamir Hayat, called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday for an exchange of views on the future plan of Pakistan’s national carrier.

The DPM/ FM underscored that a revitalised PIA is vital for projecting Pakistan’s image abroad, deepening global connectivity, facilitating the Pakistani Diaspora abroad, and advancing the country’s trade and tourism potential.

They also reviewed ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, service quality, and financial sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025