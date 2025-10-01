BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
Corporate jokes (strictly corporate)

Farooq Hassan Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 07:57am

-In a large Company, the Head of Department died. Next day at the funeral, as the casket was being carried for burial, one of the younger managers whispered into the casket, “so sir who is doing ‘out the box’ thinking now?”

  • Definition of a business executive: A person who goes from an air-conditioned office, in an air-conditioned car, to an air-conditioned club, to take a steam bath.

  • In two years time Pakistan Railways will be a profitable entity. I wager my collection of Cuban Cigars on this bet.

  • Bill Gates was very distressed when his lawyer informed him about settlement with Melinda. His comment: “I want to jump out of the Windows!”

  • “I am more interested in plunging necklines than rising stock markets.”

Vijay Mallya — absconding CEO of Kingfisher Airlines.

  • “‘FLY BUY DUBAI’ is only a marketing slogan. The Emirates is not for sale.” — a UAE government official to Elon Musk.

  • “Rust in Peace” comment of an automobile executive, after surveying the Pakistani market for investment.

  • “OOPS, Sorry! Didnt want to cause a blood bath! Elizabeth Holmes after she was sentenced to prison for launching a defective blood testing machine”.

  • “I’ve had better” - comments of a Diner at a fast food outlet after consuming 11 Hamburgers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farooq Hassan

The writer is a former Executive Director of the Management Association of Pakistan

