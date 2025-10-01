BOK: Building momentum with consistent performance on PSX

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BOK) has taken center stage at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with one of the most remarkable performances in the country’s financial sector. Its share price has surged by over 176 percent in the past year, and 118 percent in 2025 alone, placing it firmly among the top-performing banking stocks in Pakistan.

For investors, regulators, and stakeholders, this rally is more than just a spike in numbers — it is the story of a bank that has combined sound fundamentals, disciplined management, and consistent execution to deliver sustained growth.

Founded in 1991 and majority-owned by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, BOK has long carried the dual responsibility of functioning as both a commercial institution and a developmental arm for its home province. For years, its image was tied primarily to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economic landscape.

But in recent times, BOK has transitioned from a regional presence into a national player. Its rising share price is not merely the result of speculative trading but an acknowledgment that the bank has embraced a broader role in Pakistan’s financial sector.

Today, BOK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the country’s major banks — not only in profitability but also in strategic vision.

====================================================== **At a Glance: Bank of Khyber on PSX** ====================================================== Indicator Performance Highlight Share Price Above PKR 35 (52-week high near PKR 36) 1-Year Growth +176pc Year-to-Date Growth +118pc Earnings Per Share (EPS) Rs. 3.12 (2024), Rs. 1.53 in 2Q 2025 Return on Equity (ROE) 16pc+ Price-to-Earnings Ratio ~7 Dividends Interim cash dividends announced 52-Week Range PKR 10.29 – PKR 35.74 ======================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025