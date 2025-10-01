BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOK: Building momentum with consistent performance on PSX

Press Release Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 07:25am

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BOK) has taken center stage at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with one of the most remarkable performances in the country’s financial sector. Its share price has surged by over 176 percent in the past year, and 118 percent in 2025 alone, placing it firmly among the top-performing banking stocks in Pakistan.

For investors, regulators, and stakeholders, this rally is more than just a spike in numbers — it is the story of a bank that has combined sound fundamentals, disciplined management, and consistent execution to deliver sustained growth.

Founded in 1991 and majority-owned by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, BOK has long carried the dual responsibility of functioning as both a commercial institution and a developmental arm for its home province. For years, its image was tied primarily to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economic landscape.

But in recent times, BOK has transitioned from a regional presence into a national player. Its rising share price is not merely the result of speculative trading but an acknowledgment that the bank has embraced a broader role in Pakistan’s financial sector.

Today, BOK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the country’s major banks — not only in profitability but also in strategic vision.

======================================================
**At a Glance: Bank of Khyber on PSX**
======================================================
Indicator                        Performance Highlight
Share Price                              Above PKR 35 
                            (52-week high near PKR 36)
1-Year Growth                                   +176pc
Year-to-Date Growth                             +118pc
Earnings Per Share (EPS)     Rs. 3.12 (2024), Rs. 1.53
                                            in 2Q 2025
Return on Equity (ROE)                           16pc+
Price-to-Earnings Ratio                             ~7
Dividends                      Interim cash dividends 
                                             announced
52-Week Range                    PKR 10.29 – PKR 35.74
======================================================

