Punjab LG polls case: ECP schedules crucial hearing for 8th

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of allegedly continued failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in ensuring the conduct of local government elections in Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab, the electoral body has now finally fixed this case for hearing on 8 October, as the provincial government is seen as a factor in delaying the holding of the polls.

The ECP, in a statement on Tuesday, said it has summoned the Secretary of Local Governments, Punjab, on the given date, and that the poll body’s full bench would hear this case.

The ECP statement said a meeting between the ECP and Punjab government officials regarding LG elections in Punjab was held earlier on Monday, in which the matter was reviewed.

The Punjab government had sought three months ‘ time from the ECP to do the required legislation regarding LG elections in Punjab, in a meeting held this June, the Commission said in the statement.

The ECP said it expressed “extreme disappointment” in Tuesday’s meeting, keeping in view that no progress was made on the part of the Punjab government in holding the LG elections in the province.

Legally, the electoral body is bound to hold LG elections within 120 days of the expiry of local bodies’ term, under Section 219(4) of the Elections Act, 2017.

This law provides that the ECP shall hold elections to the local governments within 120 days of the expiry of the term of local governments in any province, cantonment, or Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In addition, Article 218(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that it shall be the ECP’s duty to organise and conduct the elections, and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that an election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly, and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

