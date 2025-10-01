Punjab minister steps up criticism of PPP

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari strongly rejected recent statements made by PPP leaders, terming them baseless and irresponsible. She said Punjab’s resources, treasury, and water belong first to the people of Punjab, and only then to anyone else.

Azma Bokhari said that the PPP is exploiting Punjab’s floods for political gain, asking whether this advice had been taken from Narendra Modi. She added that it is the PPP itself that is deliberately fuelling ethnic and provincial politics through a planned campaign.

The Minister further stated that if the PPP truly wanted dialogue, the assembly forum was available. “If their leaders cannot attend, their representatives are still present there. But if they try to revive their dead politics in the media on such a sensitive issue as Punjab’s floods, then the response will also come through the media,” she asserted.

