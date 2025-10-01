CM Maryam vows to introduce AI, robotics education

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reiterated her commitment to introducing Artificial Intelligence and Robotics education in Punjab.

Citing her visits to China and Japan, the CM pledged to provide similar or better educational environments in educational institutions across Punjab. She further announced that state-of-the-art cancer treatment facilities and modern Co-Ablation machines are being introduced in Rawalpindi division and a state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre has become functional in Sargodha. She revealed that under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ initiative, 90,000 houses are being built within just 8 months.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of High Achievers Scholarship and Laptop Scheme Phase- II in Chakwal, the CM announced distribution of 80,000 scholarships next year and establishment of more Centers of Excellence across the province. She further announced that students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also receive scholarships and laptops under this initiative. To combat malnutrition, she also announced provision of dates to students in government schools located in affected areas.

The CM declared establishment of 6,000 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) labs and Schools of Eminence across Punjab. For Chakwal city, she announced launch of electric buses and revealed that 118,000 Core i7 laptops will be distributed to students. She said, “I am delighted to be among students once again. Congratulations to all the talented scholars and laptop recipients.” She added, “This is not a favour; these scholarships and laptops are your right. Students have earned these through hard work and should receive them with pride.”

She stated that she personally chose Chakwal as the venue for this prestigious event. She noted, “If it were up to me, I would personally hand over scholarships to every student in Punjab.”

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif recalled that 30,000 scholarships were distributed last year and deeply appreciated tireless efforts of parents, who despite limited resources, strive day and night for their children’s success. She stated, “Hard times teach us everything. Good times rarely teach anything. My resolve is to stand by every son and daughter of this province.

She mentioned that during recent flood crisis, the entire provincial cabinet, administration and herself worked tirelessly to aid flood victims, unlike other provinces that only held press conferences. She underscored that crime rate in Punjab has decreased after establishment of CCD. She emphasized that we are working to make Punjab such an exemplary province where women feel safe and protected.

She stressed that all scholarships and laptops are being distributed strictly on merit. No student received any benefit due to any recommendation or political affiliation. Over 27,000 applications for laptops were received from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan alone. She inaugurated Punjab’s first Center of Excellence School in Chakwal, constructed over 40 kanals of land at a cost of Rs. 650 million. The school is equipped with facilities surpassing private institutions. She highlighted,“I have directed to arrange transport for university and college students. Our goal is to eliminate all barriers in the path of attaining education.”

