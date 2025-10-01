CM launches ‘Honhaar Scholarship & Laptop Scheme Phase-II’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif continues her direct engagement with students across the province by launching Phase-II of “Honhaar Scholarship and Laptop Scheme” for Rawalpindi Division.

A grand ceremony was held at the University of Chakwal, where students welcomed her with standing ovations and applause. Upon her arrival, she expressed delight and mingled with the students, even sat among them and held conversations.

A visually impaired student performed the national anthem on piano, and chief minister presented him with a special award. In a heartwarming gesture, she personally helped another visually impaired student off the stage. The emotional atmosphere was further charged with a patriotic song, “Is Parcham ke Saaye Tale Hum Aik Hain,” performed by the students, bringing many to tears. Following her special instructions, a smart police contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the students, a first in many such events.

During the ceremony, students Arida Akhtar and Ammar Khalid shared their emotional experiences about laptop and scholarship programmes. A documentary film highlighting evolution of the Laptop Scheme was also shown during the ceremony.

The chief minister distributed laptops and scholarship cheques among meritorious students, who expressed deep gratitude and referred to her as a motherly figure.

The CM invited Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Sarah Hayat to the stage and lauded her as a role model for young girls. She was given a comprehensive briefing on the progress and outreach of Honhaar Scholarship and Laptops Scheme, which aims to empower students through technology and financial support strictly based on merit.

The chief minister was briefed that in Phase-I, 40,000 students were given Core i7 13th generation laptops. In Phase-II, 33,311 students will be given laptops. Scholarships are being given to students of government universities, colleges, medical and dental colleges on merit. In Phase-I of Honhaar Scholarship Programme, 30,000 scholarships have been given. In Phase-II, 20,000 scholarships will be given to students of BS third and eighth semesters, MBBS second to fifth semesters. 153,000 applications have been received for Honhaar Scholarships. Out of 130,000 verified applications, 20,000 students will be given scholarships according to merit.

In Phase-III of Honhaar Scholarship, scholarships will be given to students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Scholarships will be given to 11,510 students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,763 from Balochistan, 1,544 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,338 from Gilgit-Baltistan. A ceremony has been held in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Layyah for distribution of Honhar Scholarship and Laptop Scheme.

