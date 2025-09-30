BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkiye later Tuesday

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:59pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DOHA: Qatar said it was set to hold talks with Hamas negotiators, Egypt and Turkiye Tuesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, adding that Hamas would study it “responsibly”.

Trump unveiled a plan in Washington calling for a ceasefire, release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, disarmament of the group and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by the president himself.

Qatar and Egypt handed the proposal to Hamas on Monday, and “the (Hamas) negotiating delegation promised to study it responsibly,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference.

“There will also be another meeting today, also attended by the Turkish side, with the negotiating delegation.”

The head of Egyptian intelligence and his Turkish counterpart were in Doha he said, to take part in negotiations.

Turkiye Erdogan hails Trump’s efforts to end Gaza war after deal

“It is still too early to speak about responses, but we are truly optimistic that this plan, as we said, is a comprehensive one,” Ansari added.

Following the announcement on Monday, Qatari authorities said they were ready to press for a truce in the Palestinian territory following an Israeli apology for its unprecedented strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha earlier this month.

Ansari added that the US had given security assurances to Qatar and Israel had promised not to attack it again.

“The security assurances and the commitments that were offered in the call yesterday (Monday) by President Trump and the Israeli prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) were very clear and were under the guarantee of the US president that Qatar will never be attacked,” Ansari said.

“We are content with the security assurances that we have received,” he said, adding there had also been “a commitment by Israel not to attack Qatar again in its capacity or otherwise.”

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, had led efforts to broker a comprehensive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel Qatar Hamas Israel Hamas war Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza conflict Israel Gaza Gaza peace deal Trump Gaza plan Israel attacks Qatar Qatar attack Qatari mediation Gaza peace proposal

Comments

200 characters

Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkiye later Tuesday

Pakistan’s finance ministry projects September inflation at 3.5–4.5% despite floods

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Pakistan Army conducts successful launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Finnish tech giant Metso keen to invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq

Expanding operations: Air Link to establish production facility in Lahore

Moderate to heavy downpour lash Karachi amid forecast of more rains

Read more stories