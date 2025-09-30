Pakistani startup ABHI makes it to Mastercard Start Path’s Small and Medium Business program

Pakistani fintech ABHI has been selected as one of eight startups worldwide to join Mastercard’s Start Path program, a four-month initiative to help startups develop and scale solutions for SMEs.

The program provides access to Mastercard’s network, partnerships, expertise, and resources to create secure digital experiences for SMEs. Startups in areas like SME lending, e-commerce, digital banking, and payment technologies are encouraged to apply.

According to the program’s website, Abhi empowers businesses and employees with instant and reliable access to funds, driving productivity and sustainable growth across the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region.

Co-founder and CEO Omair Ansari said: “I witnessed how outdated financial systems and limited access to credit have held back individuals and businesses in emerging markets. My vision for the future is financial technology that helps people everywhere with instant access to the resources they need to grow, thrive, and achieve their goals.”

According to a post on LinkedIn Mastercard said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of innovators to Mastercard Start Path’s Small and Medium Business program.”

“These startups are transforming the way small businesses access and manage financial services — from issuing smart corporate cards to supercharging instant access to funds. Together, they’re driving simple, smart, and secure digital experiences for SMBs around the world.”

Alongside ABHI, the new cohort includes INI - a payment technology for merchants across Latin America; SiFi - a Saudi Central Bank-licensed fintech platform; and TodoAgro - agriculture marketplace in Latin America.

Also joining the program are lending automation platform TurnKey Lender, Conduiit - which aims to democratize film and television finance; Tracflo a startup that wants to streamline construction management; and Morado, which offers inclusive financing to support the growth of beauty businesses

ABHI, founded in 2021, aims to increase financial inclusion across the region and has been serving Pakistan, the UAE, KSA, and Oman through its credit-bridging products.

Across the MENAP region, ABHI has served over 1,000,000 users since entering the market, spanning industries ranging from textiles and manufacturing to healthcare and technology. To date, the company has onboarded over 5,000 companies and processed approximately 5 million transactions, with a total value exceeding $500 million globally across its operating markets.