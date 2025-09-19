Earned wage access services: Saudi TRAY partners with Pakistan’s ABHI

KARACHI: TRAY, a leading cloud-based POS and business management platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has entered partnership with ABHI to introduce ‘Earned Wage Access’ services for the fast-growing food and beverages sector.

The collaboration is designed to empower frontline employees with instant access to their earned salaries while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of financial inclusion, workforce empowerment and SME growth.

By integrating ABHI’s Earned Wage Access technology into TRAY’s enterprise POS ecosystem, restaurants, cafés, and cloud kitchens across the Kingdom will be able to provide staff with on-demand salary access. This will financially empower employees, reduce turnover, and strengthen retention in one of the most dynamic industries in Saudi Arabia.

Through TRAY’s platform, which already supports payments, financing, and delivery integrations, ABHI’s Earned Wage Access will be offered as an embedded feature, making it easier than ever for businesses to adopt and provide employees with financial flexibility.

Omair Ansari, CEO and Co-founder of ABHI has said that partnering with TRAY enables ABHI to bring Earned Wage Access directly into the heart of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector.

He said by integrating our solution into TRAY’s platform, we provide SMEs with a tool to improve workforce retention while advancing financial inclusion across the Kingdom. This collaboration creates a strong foundation to scale innovative services in line with Vision 2030’sgoals of sustainable growth and digital transformation, he added.

