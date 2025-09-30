BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
Moderate to heavy downpour lash Karachi amid forecast of more rains

  • PMD says hot, dry weather likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 04:48pm
Moderate to heavy rains soaked Karachi after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast downpours in the port city until Wednesday.

Rain lashed various parts of the megalopolis, including Saddar, Gurumandir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, DHA, Gulistan-e-Johar, Baldia Town, Shershah and Hassan Square.

The Met Office said due to a weather system’s moving towards Gulf of Kutch, several districts in Sindh may experience light to moderate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

“Yesterday’s well-marked low pressure area over Gulf of Cambay and adjoining Gujrat, India, now lies over Saurashtra, Gujrat, India, and adjoining areas. It is likely to move further West-Southwestwards and emerge into Northeast Arabian sea along Gulf of Kutch.

“Under its influence, wind-thunderstorm, rain of light to moderate intensity is likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Sujawal, Mityari, Tharparker and Badin districts and Karachi division today and tomorrow,” the weather advisory department said.

It said hot and dry weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the province. The PMD has advised fishermen not to venture in deep sea during forecast period.

“Windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof and wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period,” it said.

