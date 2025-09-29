BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

BR Web Desk Published 29 Sep, 2025 03:25pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecasted rain-wind/thunderstorm in Karachi today, which is expected to last till October 2.

In a press release, the PMD said that a well-marked low pressure weather system lies over India’s Gujrat.

“This weather system is likely to move west north westward. Moist currents from northeastern Arabian Sea are penetrating southeastern parts of Sindh,” it said.

The department has forecasted rain in Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal.

Whereas, isolated moderate to heavyfalls are also likely in Tharparker, Umer Kot and Mirpur Khas during the forecast period, added the statement.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said that a fresh westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on October 3.

“All concerned authorities are advised to take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Tropical warning center of PMD is continuously monitoring the system.“

Due to the last spell of rain in Pakistan, massive floods struck both the rural heartland and industrial centres causing billions of dollars in damage while straining food supplies, exports and a fragile economic recovery.

Record monsoon rains since late June, amplified by dam releases from India, have submerged large swathes of Punjab and Sindh, the two most populous and economically vital provinces.

Comments

