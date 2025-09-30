BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
BOP 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
CNERGY 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
CPHL 101.24 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.09%)
DCL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
DGKC 267.80 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.22%)
FCCL 61.55 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.79%)
FFL 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GCIL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
HUBC 241.85 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.64%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
NBP 206.05 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.79%)
PAEL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
POWER 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
PPL 210.04 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.9%)
PREMA 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.33%)
PRL 37.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.17%)
PTC 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SNGP 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
SSGC 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TELE 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.9%)
TREET 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.29%)
TRG 76.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.97%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
BR100 17,303 Increased By 167.5 (0.98%)
BR30 56,467 Increased By 435.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Finnish tech giant Metso keen to invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq

BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 02:51pm

Finnish technology giant, Metso, has expressed interest in making a significant investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector, particularly copper mining, with plans to participate in the Reko Diq project.

The development came during a meeting between Piia Karhu, President of Minerals at Metso company, Finland, and Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, according to a press statement released on Monday.

“Discussions primarily centred on investment prospects in Pakistan’s mineral sector, with a strong emphasis on copper mining. Metso will supply modern mining technology and equipment and train the local human resources.”

Karhu shared their company’s plan of participating in the Reko Diq project by providing mining technology and services.

Meanwhile, Kayani highlighted the progress and future plans of ML-1 and ML-3 railway lines for the timely activation of the Reko Diq project, which is targeted for December 2028.

Barrick, Komatsu ink $440mn deal for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mines

Barrick Gold, a Canadian mining company, owns a 50% stake in the Reko Diq mine and the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan own the other 50%.

The Reko Diq mine is considered one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas, and its development is expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan’s struggling economy.

The project, which was delayed due to a long-running dispute that ended in 2022, is expected to start production by the end of 2028.

Meanwhile, Kayani welcomed Metso’s future participation in economic activity.

Both parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting with the Ministry of Railways’ technical experts to advance cooperation and investment prospects.

In a separate meeting, Metso’s delegation, alongside Hannu Ripatti, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, also met Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Monday.

The meeting focused on Pakistan’s transformative agenda for its mineral sector and the burgeoning opportunities for international investment and collaboration.

Malik outlined the government’s vision, stating, “Pakistan is decisively shifting from primitive ways of mining to sophisticated, mechanised, and responsible mining. We have updated the regulatory setup of the minerals sector by bringing harmonisation in the mineral framework, ensuring our mining becomes globally competitive.”

He emphasised the critical role of the Reko Diq project, calling it the “torch bearer for Pakistan’s mineral sector,” and assured the delegation of the government’s full commitment to providing a stable and conducive environment for investors.

Meanwhile, Karhu confirmed Metso’s significant investment in Pakistan, saying, “Metso is now a significant supplier of equipment and services for the Reko Diq project, and we are now planning to expand to more mineral projects in Pakistan.”

She further announced Metso’s plans to invest in local talent, stating, “We also plan to train the local human resources, aligning with Pakistan’s goals for sustainable development and skill enhancement.”

Finland Reko Diq project Reko Diq copper and gold project RekoDiq project Reko Diq Mining Company Bilal Azhar Kayani Pakistan’s mining sector Pakistan’s mining Barrick Mining Kia America Metso

Comments

200 characters

Finnish tech giant Metso keen to invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 in Pakistan

Expanding operations: Air Link to establish production facility in Lahore

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Read more stories